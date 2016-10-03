Miami Book Fair schedule is out, and Bernie Sanders is coming

Miami Book Fair has released its full schedule, and as always, there are some surprises. This year’s biggest may be Bernie Sanders.
By the time the former Democratic presidential candidate appears, we’ll know who our next president is (we hope, anyway — seriously, Florida, don’t mess this up). Either way, there will be plenty to talk about. He’ll appear at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapman Conference Center on Nov. 19. Free tickets are required for all weekend events in Chapman and will be available at www.miamibookfair.com at 10 a.m. Oct. 31. Friends of the Fair get an early shot at them on Oct. 17.
The fair has also unveiled its annual poster, designed by graphic novelist and cartoonist Gene Luen Yang (“American-Born Chinese,” “Secret Coders” and the “New Superman” series). The artist, who recently was awarded a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, will help close out the fair as part of the Working Poet Radio Show with Art Spiegelman and Trina Robbins Nov. 20.
As for the authors, well, there are hundreds scheduled to appear, starting with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and kids’ author Eoin Colfer ( “Artemis Fowl,” “Ironman”), who kick off the fair on Nov. 13. Between then and Nov. 20, you can see novelists, memoirists, political columnists, cartoonists, children’s authors, chefs, poets and more. You can enjoy cooking demonstrations and listen to music on The Porch or take the kids to Children’s Alley.
There are far too many names to list, but you can build your own schedule online at the fair website. Here’s hoping you don’t have too many conflicts.
The “Evenings With” program is set:
▪ Nov. 14: Political commentator James Carville at 6 p.m., actor Alan Cumming at 8 p.m.
▪ Nov. 15: Novelist Geraldine Brooks, 6 p.m., columnist Maureen Dowd, 8 p.m.
▪ Nov. 16: Talk show host Tavis Smiley on Michael Jackson, 8 p.m.
▪ Nov. 17: Historians Annette Gordon-Reed and Peter S. Onuf on Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m., legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Patty Hearst at 8 p.m.
▪ Nov. 18: An Evening With the National Book Award Finalists and Winners
You can also get in on the action by writing your own Six Word Story. Write your story (in English, Spanish or Creole) and submit via Twitter and Facebook using #6wordsmiami. Stories selected will be read on the air on WLRN starting in October. You can write as many as you like.
If You Go
What: Miami Book Fair
When: Nov. 13-20
Where: Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami
Tickets: Trevor Noah tickets on sale now; $40 includes a copy of his book ‘Born a Crime’; tickets for ‘Evenings With’ events are $15 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 for Friends of the Fair and 10 a.m. Oct. 31 for the general public.
Full schedule, more info and tickets: www.miamibookfair.com
