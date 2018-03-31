Pay $850 to hear James Comey at his ‘Higher Loyalty’ book tour town hall? Believe it.

Hearing “You’re fired!” from President Donald Trump certainly has not hampered former FBI director James Comey’s ability to rake in big bucks.
Comey’s coming memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” which details his experience in public service including his tumultuous and brief tenure in the Trump administration, isn’t out until April 17. But Comey is already commanding the kind of money rocker Bruce Springsteen is pulling for a ticket to catch one of his solo Broadway concerts.
For instance, a ticket with a face value of $95 has been going for $850 on StubHub for Comey’s Manhattan town hall, according to The Hill.
Not all of Comey’s planned appearances — which include stops on TV chat shows on CBS, Fox News, CNN, ABC and MSNBC — are set up as live, taped town halls.
But his 10-city tour to promote “A Higher Loyalty,” which includes a May 2 date in downtown Miami sponsored by Books & Books in collaboration with the Miami Book Fair at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, is fueling “the media’s Comey swoonfest,” The Washington Post reports.
“April is officially Comey month,” CNN’s Manu Raju told the Post.
Glenn Greenwald, the Intercept co-founder, told the Post that Comey “is about to get very rich by selling an anti-Trump book even though, according to Nate Silver, Comey is the person most responsible for Trump’s win.”
The reference is to Comey’s reopening of an investigation into presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails in the waning weeks of the November 2016 election.
Comey was fired by Trump in May 2017. His multimillion book advance is paying off. According to The Hill, “A Higher Loyalty” is already No. 2 on the New York Times’ Best Seller list based on advance orders.
Comey’s book tour
Here are the dates for the former FBI director’s book tour to promote “A Higher Loyalty.”
April 18-19: New York
April 20: Chicago
April 21: Portland
April 22: Seattle
April 23: San Francisco
April 29: Boston
April 30: Washington, D.C.
May 2: Miami, in collaboration with Books & Books and Miami Book Fair at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Tickets are $45 general admission and include a copy of the book.
May 24: Los Angeles
May 25: Kansas City
