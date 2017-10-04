National Book Awards finalists announced – and 15 of 20 are women

The National Book Awards finalists have been announced — and 15 of the 20 nominees are women.
The National Book Foundation announced short lists in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature and poetry. Winners will be announced Nov. 15, at a ceremony at which Annie Proulx and publisher Dick Robinson of Scholastic will receive honorary prizes.
Then, on Nov. 17, Miami Book Fair will host “An Evening With the National Book Award Winners and Nominees,” at which you can see some nominees from each category read brief passages from their works.
Tickets are $15 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 for Friends of the Fair and 10 a.m. Nov. 6 for the general public. The fair runs Nov. 12-19 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus.
Fiction
Jesmyn Ward, “Sing, Unburied, Sing”
Elliot Ackerman, “Dark at the Crossing”
Min Jin Lee, “Pachinko”
Carmen Maria Machado, “Her Body and Other Parties: Stories”
Lisa Ko, “The Leavers”
Nonfiction
Masha Gessen, “The Future is History”
Frances Fitzgerald, “The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America”
Erica Armstrong Dunbar, “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge”
David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI”
Nancy MacLean, “Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America”
Young people’s literature
Elana K. Arnold, “What Girls Are Made Of”
Robin Benway, “Far from the Tree”
Erika L. Sanchez, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”
Rita Williams-Garcia, “Clayton Byrd Goes Underground”
Ibi Zoboi, “American Street”
Poetry
Frank Bidart, “Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016”
Leslie Harrison, “The Book of Endings”
Layli Long Soldier, “WHEREAS”
Shane McCrae, “In the Language of My Captor”
Danez Smith, “Don’t Call Us Dead: Poems”
Missing from the list? A couple of predicted favorites: Jennifer Egan’s novel “Manhattan Bridge,” Timothy B. Tyson’s nonfiction “The Blood of Emmett Till” and Angie Thomas’ young adult best-seller “The Hate U Give.”
Comments