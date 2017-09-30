Look who’s coming to Miami Book Fair evening events

Fall isn’t in the air, but Miami Book Fair is coming anyway.
The fair, which kicks off Nov. 12 with Dan Rather and runs through Nov. 19 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson campus, has announced its “Evenings With” programs. Here’s the schedule:
Nov. 13
6 p.m.: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics.”
8 p.m.: Rocker/poet/National Book Award winner Patti Smith, “Devotion: Why I Write”
Nov. 14
6 p.m.: Newbery Award-winner Kwame Alexander, in conversation with Edwidge Danticat
8 p.m.: Actor Wallace Shawn, “Night Thoughts”
Nov. 15
6 p.m.: Chilean-American novelist Isabelle Allende, “In the Midst of Winter.”
Nov. 16
6 p.m.: First daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life”
8 p.m.: Novelist James McBride, “Five-Carat Soul”
Nov. 17
“An Evening With the National Book Award Winners and Finalists.”
Tickets for “Evenings With” events are $15 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 for Friends of the Fair and 10 a.m. Nov. 6 for the general public.
You can buy tickets to one of the fair’s biggest events now, however. Former vice president Joe Biden will appear at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $36 and can be purchased at www.arshtcenter.org
The fair guide will be available online Oct. 5.
Comments