Patti Smith reads from her book "M Train" at Miami Book Fair in 2015. She’ll be back this year with ‘Devotion.’ CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com
Look who’s coming to Miami Book Fair evening events

By Connie Ogle

cogle@miamiherald.com

September 30, 2017 4:45 PM

Fall isn’t in the air, but Miami Book Fair is coming anyway.

The fair, which kicks off Nov. 12 with Dan Rather and runs through Nov. 19 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson campus, has announced its “Evenings With” programs. Here’s the schedule:

Nov. 13

6 p.m.: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “Playing with Fire: The 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics.”

8 p.m.: Rocker/poet/National Book Award winner Patti Smith, “Devotion: Why I Write”

Nov. 14

6 p.m.: Newbery Award-winner Kwame Alexander, in conversation with Edwidge Danticat

8 p.m.: Actor Wallace Shawn, “Night Thoughts”

Nov. 15

6 p.m.: Chilean-American novelist Isabelle Allende, “In the Midst of Winter.”

Nov. 16

6 p.m.: First daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life”

8 p.m.: Novelist James McBride, “Five-Carat Soul”

Nov. 17

“An Evening With the National Book Award Winners and Finalists.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear at Miami Book Fair to talk about his memoir ‘Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.’
David Lienemann The White House

Tickets for “Evenings With” events are $15 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18 for Friends of the Fair and 10 a.m. Nov. 6 for the general public.

You can buy tickets to one of the fair’s biggest events now, however. Former vice president Joe Biden will appear at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $36 and can be purchased at www.arshtcenter.org

The fair guide will be available online Oct. 5.

