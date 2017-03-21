Some of your favorite writers are coming to Barnes & Noble for a good cause

Yaa Gyasi, who just won the best debut novel prize for “Homegoing” from the National Book Critics Circle, joins 17 other authors for LitLIVE! 2017, part of the Literary Feast, the annual fundraiser for the Broward County Library Foundation.
Gyasi joins such authors as Robert Olen Butler, Debbie Macomber, Linda Fairstein and Andrew Gross from 6-8 p.m. on March 31 at Barnes & Noble stores around the county. The event is sponsored by Nova Southeastern University.
All the events are free, with a portion of book, gift and food sales being donated to the library foundation, which means don’t bring books from home — to get anything signed you need to buy it in the stores (that’s what a “fundraiser” is for — to raise money). Tickets are required and available here.
Here’s the Barnes & Noble lineup:
Fort Lauderdale
2051 N. Federal Highway
Moderator Gail Bulfin
Robert Olen Butler, “Perfume River”
Herta Feely, “Saving Phoebe Murrow”
Yaa Gyasi, “Homegoing”
Debbie Macomber, “If Not for You”
Joyce Maynard, “Under the Influence
Gareth Russell, “Young and Damned and Fair: The Life of Catherine Howard, Fifth Wife of King Henry VIII”
Plantation
591 South University Dr.
Moderator Oline Cogdill
Linda Fairstein, “Killer Look”
Heather Graham, “A Perfect Obsession”
Mark Greaney, “Gunmetal Gray”
Andrew Gross, “The One Man”
Sophie Hannah, “The Closed Casket” (an Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot mystery)
Juan Martinez, “Conviction: The Untold Story of Putting Jodi Arias Behind Bars”
Pembroke Pines
11820 Pines Blvd.
Moderator Mimi Harrison
Dr. James Hamblin, “If Our Bodies Could Talk”
Jennifer Keishin Armstrong, “Seinfeldia”
Lawrence Millman, “At The End of the World: A True Story of Murder in the Arctic”
Thomas Swick: “The Joys of Travel: And Stories That Illuminate Them”
Linda Thompson: “A Little Thing Called Life: On Loving Elvis Presley, Bruce Jenner, and Songs in Between”
Ronald C. White: “American Ulysses: A Life of Ulysses S. Grant”
