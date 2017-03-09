Did you sob over ‘Me Before You’? Brace yourself — there’s a new sequel coming

Louisa Clark is coming to America.
British novelist Jojo Moyes and publisher Viking/Pamela Dorman books announced Thursday that Moyes is working on a third book about the colorful heroine of Moyes’ popular novels “Me Before You” and its sequel, “After You.”
The novel, due out in spring 2018, will follow Louisa’s adventures in New York City.
“I always knew that once I committed to write the sequel to ‘Me Before You,’ I would also write a third book; I saw it quite clearly as a trilogy,” Moyes said in a statement. “Revisiting Lou has been a joy, as I push her into a completely new country, a brand new world, and a house full of secrets. With her usual blend of humour and emotion she has to ask herself some pretty fundamental questions — not least, which side of the Atlantic does she really belong?”
Last year, a film version of “Me Before You” introduced a whole new audience to the story of Louisa (played by Emilia Clarke of ‘Game of Thrones’) and Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), the quadriplegic with whom she fell in love.
Moyes told the Miami Herald that making the film was an “awesome” experience.
“We’ve all heard the horror stories of what happens to books that are adapted by Hollywood studios, and I did wonder whether ‘my’ Will and Lou would end up very differently,” she said. “But from the moment Thea Sharrock, the director, sent me the audition tapes, I realized we all saw things the same way. So the first time I saw Will Traynor walking down a street, I just felt awe and delight, and that has never really changed.”
Moyes is also the author of “Paris for One,” “One Plus One” and “The Girl You Left Behind,” among other novels. Her works have been translated into 43 foreign languages and have sold 29 million copies in total worldwide, with “Me Before You” and “After You” selling almost 17 million copies.
