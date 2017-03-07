Who’s on the list for the PEN/Faulkner fiction award? 4 newbies, 1 long-time pro

Finally, somebody has recognized the beauty of “LaRose.”
Minnesota novelist Louise Erdrich is among this year’s finalists for the PEN/Faulkner award for fiction for her 15th novel about two families torn apart — and drawn together — by a tragedy. The Miami Herald named the book one of the best novels of 2016.
We are thrilled to announce the 2017 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction finalists: Viet Dinh for AFTER DISASTERS Louise Erdrich for LAROSE Garth Greenwell for WHAT BELONGS TO YOU Imbolo Mbue for BEHOLD THE DREAMERS Sunil Yapa for YOUR HEART IS A MUSCLE THE SIZE OF A FIST Judges Chantel Acevedo, Chris Abani, and Sigrid Nunez had this to say about the judging process: "Taken together, the five finalists represent something worth reiterating today: that American fiction cannot be defined or contained by any particular border, wall, or edict. Among them are stories where catastrophic histories touch the present, where immigrants shape the contours of the nation, and boundaries of citizenship, family, and passion are tested. What was perhaps most moving for us was the discovery that, at the heart of each book, was one of the many kinds of love--romantic love, carnal love, love of family and neighbor, of home and community, of country and justice. Resonant and empathetic, these novels share a common insistence: that our recognition of and responsibility to the humanity we find in one another can be a great and lasting gift." Congratulations to Viet Dinh, Louise Erdrich, Garth Greenwell, Imbolo Mbue, and Sunil Yapa! And thank you to the fantastic 2017 judges. We'll announce the winner on April 4. Tickets to the Award Ceremony are available here! http://www.folger.edu/events/the-37th-annual-penfaulkner-award-for-fiction
The other four nominees all come from first-time novelists: Garth Greenwell’s “What Belongs to You,” Viet Dinh’s “After Disasters,” Imbolo Mbue’s “Behold the Dreamers” and Sunil Yapa’s “Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist.”
The winner of the $15,000 prize will be announced April 4. Other winners include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Sherman Alexie.
