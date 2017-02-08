Books

February 8, 2017 10:17 AM

He has taken on sleazy politicians for decades. Now you can buy his book

By Connie Ogle

cogle@miamiherald.com

Miami Herald editorial cartoonist Jim Morin has covered presidents from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump — and all manner of Florida’s sleazy politicians, too.

Now, you can enjoy his fearless work in “Jim Morin’s World: 40 Years Of Social Commentary From A Pulitzer Prize Winner Cartoonist” (Herald Books, $16.95; $9.99 Kindle). The book, out today, features commentary on local and national issues and comes with a foreward from columnist and novelist Carl Hiaasen.

Miami is lucky, Hiaasen writes, to have Morin “waiting with pen in hand to carve up the phonies, blowhards, crooks and hypocrites who make headlines. They might not want to end up in a Jim Morin cartoon, but they will.”

Morin shared a Pulitzer Prize with the Miami Herald Editorial Board in 1983 and won a Pulitzer for himself in 1996. In 2007, he won the prestigious Herblock Prize. I have it on good authority that he still really likes hockey, too.

Related content

Books

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Artist paints mural for Miami Book Fair

View more video

Entertainment Videos