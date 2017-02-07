Salman Rushdie takes on Obama years with a side of Trump in latest novel

Quite a few popular writers — J.K. Rowling and Stephen King among them — have taken on Donald Trump and his followers on Twitter.
Now, acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie joins the fray with a new novel about the Barack Obama era that also takes aim at the controversial 45th president.
The Associated Press reports that the author of “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses” will publish “The Golden House” this September. Publisher Random House says the novel reflects on American life since Obama entered the White House in 2009.
AP adds that the book will “reflect on everything from the Tea Party and identity politics to the rise of a certain ‘media-savvy villain’ with unusually colored hair.” We’re pretty sure we know who that is.
Rushdie, who was born in Bombay, India, and won the Man Booker Prize for “Midnight’s Children,” became an American citizen after two decades of living in New York City. Last fall he tweeted a photo showing off his political allegiance:
Done. You're welcome, #MadamPresident! #imwithher pic.twitter.com/IlsBpjyFsU— Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) November 8, 2016
After he published “The Satanic Verses” in 1988, Rushdie faced death threats from angry Muslims and a fatwa calling for his assassination issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader of Iran.
Comments