Want to be a better writer? These Caribbean authors can help

Aspiring writers, get ready to register. And hurry.
At 11 a.m. Monday, the 36th annual Key West Literary Seminar opens registration for 2018.
The focus — “Writers of the Caribbean” — is the first seminar to focus on a geographic region and will feature some familiar names, including essayist, novelist and gardening aficionado Jamaica Kincaid, Marlon James (the Man Booker Prize-winning “A Brief History of Seven Killings”) and Miami’s own Edwidge Danticat (“Claire of the Sea Light” and “Brother, I’m Dying,” which was chosen as Miami’s Big Read book in 2016).
Also scheduled to appear: journalist, novelist and critic Leonardo Padura, who won Cuba’s National Prize for Literature; essayist and novelist Caryl Phillips; novelists Robert Antoni, Nicole Dennis-Benn (“Here Comes the Sun”) and Tiphanie Yanique (“Land of Love and Drowning”); and poets Rowan Ricardo Phillips and Ishion Hutchinson. Other writers will be added to the list.
If registering a year early seems a bit extreme to you, remember this: the 2017 seminar sold out in 30 minutes, and there’s no reason to think the 2018 version won’t do the same.
How to Register
What: Key West Literary Seminar
When: Seminar is Jan. 11-14, 2018; registration starts 11 a.m. Feb. 6
Cost: $575; deposit of $200 due at registration and is refundable until June 30; full payment due by Sept. 30
To register: http://www.kwls.org/register/
