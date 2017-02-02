‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling battles Trump fans on Twitter

After the Battle of Hogwarts, we always knew author J.K. Rowling could lead a charge.
Now, though, she’s not throwing down against Voldemort and his crew; she’s throwing down against supporters of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim nations (she is clearly not a fan of the measure).
First, she threw a Bible verse at Vice President Mike Pence: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?’ Matthew 16:26.”
Then she took on those who objected to her having an opinion (and had clearly never read the “Harry Potter” books).
In - Free - Countries - Anyone - Can - Talk - About - Politics.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017
Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help. pic.twitter.com/K1j19EIU5f
For the record, Harry Potter never turned anyone into a frog (though he has been known to eat a few chocolate frogs in his time).
After that, it was on. Rowling had answers for everybody slagging her or threatening to burn her books.
Unless you're actually a hooded chihuahua, I'm pretty sure I win on the 'not hiding' front. I quite like 'old whore', though. #Shakespearean pic.twitter.com/0pIEVfrGn7— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017
Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017
Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017
And when one supporter chimed in saying “I’ll buy 2 copies of every book to make up for this and I’ll donate the second copy to an interested reader,” she was ready.
Actually, we're thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a 'read one, burn one' deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals. https://t.co/EPsXoDodr7— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017
