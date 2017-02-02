Books

February 2, 2017 3:16 PM

‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling battles Trump fans on Twitter

By Connie Ogle

cogle@miamiherald.com

After the Battle of Hogwarts, we always knew author J.K. Rowling could lead a charge.

Now, though, she’s not throwing down against Voldemort and his crew; she’s throwing down against supporters of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim nations (she is clearly not a fan of the measure).

First, she threw a Bible verse at Vice President Mike Pence: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?’ Matthew 16:26.”

Then she took on those who objected to her having an opinion (and had clearly never read the “Harry Potter” books).

For the record, Harry Potter never turned anyone into a frog (though he has been known to eat a few chocolate frogs in his time).

After that, it was on. Rowling had answers for everybody slagging her or threatening to burn her books.

And when one supporter chimed in saying “I’ll buy 2 copies of every book to make up for this and I’ll donate the second copy to an interested reader,” she was ready.

Related content

Books

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video: Artist paints mural for Miami Book Fair

View more video

Entertainment Videos