Why kids are reading — and other surprising statistics

Remember all those dire warnings about how kids aren’t reading anymore? Well, the ones who are reading are doing it for fun.
A new study from Scholastic and YouGov reports that almost six out of 10 people from ages 6 to 17 say they read for fun, according to The Associated Press.
Other findings in the study:
▪ 58 percent of those surveyed said they loved reading for fun or “liked it a lot.” (In a 2010 report, 60 percent gave a similar response, so there’s a drop but not a big one).
▪ The biggest drop in reading occurred in the 12-14 age group (from 61 percent to 50 percent).
▪ What are the popular books? No surprise here: Anything and everything “Harry Potter,” plus the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and the “Junie B. Jones” series.
▪ Forty percent of parents say they start reading to their kids when they’re 3 months old or younger.
▪ Two-thirds of the respondents only want to read print books. Half of those who read ebooks still prefer paper.
▪ How much you make affects how likely you are to have books in your house. “Households of those earning more than $100,000 averaged 127 books, nearly double those homes where income was under $35,000,” AP reports.
