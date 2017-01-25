Roxane Gay pulls her book over Breitbart editor’s controversial deal

Roxane Gay, author of the essay collection “Bad Feminist” and the harrowing Haiti-set novel “An Untamed State,” pulled her upcoming book from Simon & Schuster over Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ controversial book deal with the publisher.
Gay, who spoke at the Perez Art Museum in Miami as part of the Scholl Lecture Series in February, was scheduled to release “How to Be Heard” with TED in March 2018, according to EW.com. TED and Threshold, which is set to publish Yiannopoulos’ “Dangerous” on March 14, are both imprints of Simon & Schuster.
Gay told BuzzFeed news that she “was supposed to turn the book in this month and I kept thinking about how egregious it is to give someone like Milo a platform for his blunt, inelegant hate and provocation. I just couldn’t bring myself to turn the book in.”
I guess the news out. Everythjng I need to say is in my statement. I can afford to take this stand. Not everyone can. Remember that.— roxane gay (@rgay) January 25, 2017
Yiannopoulos, who was reportedly paid a $250,000 advance for the book, was famously banned from Twitter after racist Tweets directed at “SNL” actress Leslie Jones. Breitbart is considered a platform for the white nationalist movement.
At this point, “How to Be Heard” has not been placed with another publishing house.
