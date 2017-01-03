Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ a bestseller in Germany

From the those-who-don’t-remember-history-are-doomed-to-repeat-it department: Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” is a hit in Germany again.
About 85,000 copies of an annotated edition of “Mein Kampf” have been sold since it was published a year ago, and rose to the top of Der Spiegel’s non-fiction best-seller list in April 2016, according to The Associated Press. A sixth print run goes on sale later this month.
“The figures overwhelmed us,” publisher Andreas Wirsching, director of the Institute of Contemporary History in Munich, told the BBC. The publisher added commentary to the original text to highlight propaganda and mistakes and is selling the edition with a plain white cover (the Nazi era copy sported a photograph of Hitler).
This version of the book is the first to be published in Germany since the end of World War II. And in case you wondered: The book hasn’t resurfaced on American bestseller lists.
Comments