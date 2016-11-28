What do you recommend?

“ ‘H is for Hawk’ by Helen Macdonald. It’s really so exquisite. It was my companion on the first leg of my book tour and I was pulling it out whenever I could. It was a nice companion to have.”
Colson Whitehead, author of “The Underground Railroad”
November 28, 2016 2:30 PM
