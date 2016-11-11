Do this and you, too, can achieve the college dream

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams Pause

1:36 Haitians pick a president

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans