Miami Book Fair ends with a picture-perfect day

Lily Lampert, 4, of Miami gets a hug from Clifford the Big Red Dog during last day of the Miami Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Laura Diaz, 18, a senior at Law Enforcement Officers Memorial High School, happily revisits her early childhood with Clifford The Big Red Dog at the Miami Book Fair International on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The event is at the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College in downtown Miami.
Book fans flock to the Miami Book Fair International on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The event is at the Wolfson Campus of Miami Dade College in downtown Miami.
Keith Grachow of Toronto, Canada, co-creator of the "Up-In-The-Sky" series of children's books, holds up one of the books during the Miami Book Fair's street fair on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Grachow illustrates the books and his mother, South Florida author Amy Grachow, writes them.
A man, at left, leans against his bike while checking out offerings at the Miami Book Fair's Street Fair on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. The fair continues through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Yiohana Aldana, far right, and Yusneli Martinez, both with the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe, present "Reading Royalty" paper crowns to second-graders from Charles D. Wyche Jr. Elementary in Miami Gardens, at the Miami Book Fair on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The book fair is at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.
Asheville, North Carolina-based author Jacqui Letran gets her picture taken with Paddington Bear at the Children's Alley at Miami Book Fair on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.
Students from North Dade Regional Academy in Miami Gardens — Camren Morgan, 8, left, Prince Hope, 9, and Jacob Porter, 9 — read their new books at Miami Book Fair on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Street Fair opened Friday at the book fair at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.
Brightly-colored tents from Miami Book Fair's Street Fair are reflected in windows of a building on the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami. The Street Fair opened Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Irem Ulucevik, left, and Hulya Sezgin, both of Miami, shop for books at the Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library booth at the Miami Book Fair on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The book fair's Street Fair opened Friday at the Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami.
Design and Architecture Senior High sophomores Yael Bloom, left, Andres Vilar-Tedeschi, Beth DeWald, Nahia Mounica, and Prince Roni Correa, all 15, eagerly talk about the books they bought on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at the Miami Book Fair in downtown Miami.
Lester Castro of Cutler Bay does a little mobile reading during the last day of the Miami Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Martha Sternberg checks out a book during the last day of the Miami Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Harigopal Cante, 3, gets a ride on his father Juan Cante's shoulders during the last day of the Miami Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
Hugo Aldana III, 7, slips on a mask to check out a 3D book during the last day of the Miami Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Behind Hugo are his sister Brianna, 9, and his father, Hugo.
Award-winning authors Pilar Velez, left, and Elena Sånchez Alonso greet each other during the last day of the Miami Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
JV Portela, associate editor at Jai Alai Books enjoys chatting with fairgoers during the last day of the Miami Book Fair on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016.
