November 20, 2016 11:09 PM

Miami Book Fair ends with a picture-perfect day

With the weather cooperating, hundreds of people flocked to downtown Miami for the last day of the Miami Book Fair.

Dozens of vendors lined several city blocks selling books and other goods. Local companies also passed out goodies to attendees.

Kids (and their parents) waited in long lines in the Children's Alley to experiment in the science tent, make music in the rhythm tent, learn about dairy in a farm tent, or just get their faces painted.

Also popular in the Children's Alley: Filling up a passport by visiting all of the tents and getting a free book in exchange.

