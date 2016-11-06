Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth in New Jersey, battles with depression, family life and his unrelenting drive to perform.
2."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
3."The Magnolia Story," by Chip & Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson: $26.99) A peek inside the life of the married stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper"
4."Hero of the Empire," by Candice Millard (Doubleday: $30) Young Winston Churchill's exploits during the 1899 Boer War.
5."I Am Brian Wilson," by Brian Wilson (Da Capo Press: $26.99) The Beach Boy reveals his struggles with mental health and sources of inspiration.
6."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
7."Upstream," by Mary Oliver (Penguin Press: $26) The poet's latest collection reflects the beauty of the natural world.
8."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
9."Is This the End," by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson: $24.99) Bible prophecies predicting a foreboding future.
10."A Life in Parts," by Bryan Cranston (Scribner: $27) The actor chronicles his prolific career and personal relationships.
