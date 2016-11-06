Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Today Will Be Different," by Maria Semple (Little, Brown: $27) The author of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" is back with a funny new novel about an imperfect mother.
2."Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
3."Small Great Things," by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine: $28.99) An African American nurse is taken to court by white supremacists in a racially-charged case.
4."The Trespasser," by Tana French (Viking: $27) In this sixth Dublin Murder Squad novel, a routine murder case is more complicated than it first appears.
5."Escape Clause," by John Sandford (Putnam: $29) Investigator Virgil Flowers returns to take on the case of two rare, missing tigers.
6."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
7."The Mothers," by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $26) A coming-of-age tales of three kids from a tight-knit black community in Southern California.
8."Nutshell," by Ian McEwan (Nan A. Talese: $24.95) A modernization of Hamlet, told from the point of view of Gertrude's unborn child.
9."The Obsidian Chamber," by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central: $28) While presumed dead, FBI agent Pendergast is presumed dead, his ward is kidnapped.
10."The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
