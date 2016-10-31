Miami Book Fair general admission tickets now on sale

Wake up, book lovers. Got your eye on a particular author at Miami Book Fair? General admission tickets are now on sale for Miami Book Fair ticketed events.
The following events require $15 tickets:
▪ Nov. 14: An Evening With James Carville, 6 p.m.; An Evening With Alan Cumming, 8 p.m.
▪ Nov. 15: An Evening With Geraldine Brooks, 6 p.m.; An Evening With Maureen Dowd, 8 p.m.
▪ Nov. 16: An Evening With Tavis Smiley, 6 p.m.
▪ Nov. 17: An Evening With Annette Gordon-Reed and Peter S. Onuf, 6 p.m.; An Evening With Jeffrey Toobin, 8 p.m.
▪ Nov. 18: An Evening With the National Book Awards Winners and Finalists, 6 p.m
Some tickets remain for the opening night event with Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” who will discuss his memoir “Born A Crime,” about growing up during apartheid in South Africa, at 6 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $40 and include a copy of the book with admission.
Free tickets are also required for all events in the Chapman Conference Room on the street fair weekend, Nov. 19-20. Tickets for Bernie Sanders are gone, but as always there will be a standby line. No guarantee you’ll get in, but you’ve got a good shot: People often don’t show up or leave the fair early due to total author exhaustion.
Still baffled about who you might want to see at the fair? There are two more special previews: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Langford Hotel, 121 SE First St. in Miami and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Books & Books & Bikes, 2602 NW Fifth Ave. in Wynwood.
The fair runs from Nov. 13-20 at Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave. in downtown Miami.
