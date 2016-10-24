Jewish book festival kicks off in Miami

Fall must be here: Book fair season returns to Miami this week.
The 36th annual Alper JCC Berrin Family Jewish Book Festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with Ronald H. Balson and his novel “Karolina’s Twins,” about a Holocaust survivor’s quest to find two sisters lost during the war.
New this year for the JCC, at 11155 SW 112th Ave. in Miami, is a focus on women’s health at 10 a.m. Friday. The speakers are Dr. Mache Seibel, author of “The Estrogen Window: The Breakthrough Guide to Being Healthy, Energized, and Hormonally Balanced – Through Perimenopause, Menopause, and Beyond” and Drs. Romy Block & Arielle Levitan, authors of “The Vitamin Solution: Two Doctors Clear the Confusion About Vitamins and Your Health.”
Saturday brings a evening of comedy with Sarge and “I’m Still Standing.”
The fair, which runs through Dec. 3, ends with Andy Cohen of “Watch What Happens: Live” fame, who will talk about “Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.” Also making appearances are journalist and CNN security analyst Peter Bergen (“United States of Jihad”) and Martha Hall Kelly (“Lilac Girls”) as the Women’s Day keynote speaker.
For tickets and a full schedule,
Also opening Thursday is the David Posnack Jewish Community Center’s Diane and Barry Wilen Jewish Book Festival, which runs through Jan. 24. Seibel, Block and Levitan will appear at 7:30 p.m., along with Benjamin Shalva, author of “Spiritual Cross-Training.” Also appearing throughout the fair: Carson Kressley, Brad Meltzer, Betsy Lerner and Robert P. Watson.
For tickets and a full schedule, The Posnack JCC is located 5850 S. Pine Island Rd., Davie.
