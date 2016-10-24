What do you recommend?

“Since I write and read about science, it's a rare treat that I actually sit down with a novel. I recently opened Richard Russo’s ‘Everybody's Fool’ and was immediately transported. The writing is delightful and intriguing. He drops little hints, making you want to keep reading to understand what happened. He paints a picture that makes you feel like you are standing next to the character watching him, while at the same time somehow reading his mind.”
Dawn Maslar, author of “Men Chase, Women Choose.” Maslar appears at 8 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
Comments