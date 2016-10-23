Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
"Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth in New Jersey, battles with depression, family life and his unrelenting drive to perform.
"Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The former Marine and Yale Law School graduate's account of growing up poor in a white working-class neighborhood.
"Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
"My Own Words," by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $30) A collection of influential writings and speeches from the Supreme Court justice.
"When Nobody Was Watching," by Carli Lloyd, with Wayne Coffey (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $26) An uplifting memoir from the 2015 U.S. Women's National Soccer Team captain.
"Hero of the Empire," by Candice Millard (Doubleday: $30) Young Winston Churchill's exploits during the 1899 Boer War.
"Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) A celebration of 700 of the world's most curious places.
"Good Vibrations," by Mike Love (Blue Rider Press: $28) A compelling memoir from the Beach Boy.
"The Girl with The Lower Back Tattoo," by Amy Schumer (Gallery Press: $28) Funny, candid essays from the comedian and writer.
"The Book of Joy," by the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Avery: $26) The Nobel Prize-winning spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
