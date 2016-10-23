Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
"Commonwealth," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) A kiss in California leads to divorce, remarriage and a family secret that unfolds over a generation.
"Today Will Be Different," by Maria Semple (Little, Brown: $27) The author of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" is back with a funny new novel about an imperfect mother.
"The Trespasser," by Tana French (Viking: $27) In this sixth Dublin Murder Squad novel, a routine murder case is more complicated than it first appears.
"The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $26.95) A slave escapes via the Underground Railroad, imagined as a train running under America.
"Nutshell," by Ian McEwan (Nan A. Talese: $24.95) A modernization of Hamlet, told from the point of view of Gertrude's unborn child.
"A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
"Razor Girl," by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $27.95) A madcap comedy involving an ex-cop, a con artist and a kidnapping scheme
"Ghosts," by Raina Telgemeier (Graphix: $10.99) A young girl is determined to find the ghosts in her new town in Northern California.
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany & Jack Thorne (Pottermore: $29.99) This script from the West End play finds adult Harry Potter working at the Ministry of Magic
"The Rain in Portugal," by Billy Collins (Random House: $26) A new collection from the beloved former U.S. poet laureate.
