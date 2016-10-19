Miami Book Fair can be overwhelming — Books & Books offers help

One look at the Miami Book Fair schedule and that annual sense of being overwhelmed is back. In a good way, of course. What reader doesn’t want such a wide, diverse variety of authors all in one spot for eight whole days?
But navigating the sheer number of events that are part of this year’s fair is tough, and overlooking a favorite writer or topic is easy. That’s why program director Lissette Mendez and fair co-founder Mitchell Kaplan are inviting book lovers to a preview Thursday at Books & Books in Coral Gables.
The evening starts at 6 p.m. with wine and appetizers, and the Q and A gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Feel free to ask questions like “Are tickets for Bernie Sanders still available?” (no, they went fast, but there will be a standby line for his appearance Nov. 19) or “Will there be beer this year?” (yes, at The Porch, which has its own schedule of events).
You can also find out more about special programs like ReadCaribbean, The Kitchen and The Working Poet Radio Show, which closes the fair on Nov. 20 with host Joseph Lapin and graphic novelists Art Spiegelman (“Maus”), Trina Roberts (“The Complete Wimmin’s Comix” anthology) and Gene Luen Yang, (“American-Born Chinese,” “Secret Coders” and the “New Superman” series), who won a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant and designed this year’s poster.
The fair runs from Nov. 13-20 at Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave. in downtown Miami.
