Hey, Miami: Trevor Noah tickets on sale now

Today’s the day: Tickets to “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s appearance at Miami Book Fair are officially on sale.
Noah, who will be in town to kick off the fair on Nov. 13, will talk about his new memoir “Born a Crime” (Spiegel & Grau, $28), due out in November, about growing up under apartheid in South Africa.
Tickets are $40 and include a copy of the book. You can also purchase tickets for “LipService! True Stories Out Loud” on Nov. 18; tickets to “Evenings With...” events go on sale Oct. 17 to Friends of the Fair and Oct 31 to the public.
The fair runs Nov. 13-20 at Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave. in downtown Miami.
