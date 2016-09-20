Win a copy of Carl Hiaasen’s new book ‘Razor Girl’

Will we ever get sick of literary Florida weirdness? Not any time soon. Why should we? It’s our greatest export.
Earlier this summer we had Craig Pittman’s nonfiction look at our state’s oddball history, “Oh Florida! How America’s Weirdest State Influences the Rest of the Country.” Spoiler alert: We’ve been wackos from the start. Then came Dave Barry’s “Best State Ever: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland,” which I am sure is not even the tiniest bit exaggerated. Example: “The first humans arrived in Florida 20,000 years ago, having crossed the land bridge from Asia, and made the arduous trek across North America in search of Spring Break.”
The measure of our freakishness? There’s more than enough material to go around.
Now Carl Hiaasen blurs the lines between fiction and reality with “Razor Girl,” his 15th novel for adults (he’s also written five for kids and five books of nonfiction, many of which include his savage Miami Herald columns). “Razor Girl” starts off with an Only in Florida story — Google “shaving bikini area Florida,” and you’ll see what I mean — and takes you on another wild ride through the Sunshine State. Read this first line and tell me you don’t want to read it: “On the first day of February, sunny but cold as a frog’s balls, a man named Lane Coolman stepped off a flight at Miami International, rented a mainstream Buick and headed south to meet a man in Key West. He nearly made it.” (Read a full excerpt here.)
I don’t know about you, but I’m in.
To celebrate Hiaasen’s latest — he appears Sept. 28 at Coral Gables Congregational Church — we’re giving away a copy of “Razor Girl.” All you have to do is visit Readers With Attitude: Miami Herald Books on Facebook and post a short note telling us your favorite Hiaasen book and why (short is the key word in that sentence). The winner will be chosen by a panel of experts, possibly after they’ve had a few mojitos but not while they’re shaving their bikini areas.
If You Go
Who: Carl Hiaasen and ‘Razor Girl’
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 De Soto Blvd.
Tickets: Purchase a copy of ‘Razor Girl’ at Books & Books for a voucher for two
