This Parkland singer literally hit the high note in an emotional Tonys performance

In a chillingly touching performance, one singer literally hit the high note.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas drama teacher Melody Herzfeld had just been awarded the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall Sunday night. Herzfeld saved dozens of young lives by hiding students in a classroom closet as former student Nikolas Cruz went on a murderous rampage, killing 17 people.





After Herzfeld's award, the members of the high school's drama department appeared on stage, fittingly introduced by former "Glee" star Matthew Morrison, who starred as a teacher in TV's "Glee," about a high school glee club. The performance had been previously unannounced, and kept a secret from viewers and attendees.

Their song: "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway classic "Rent," which includes the lyrics,



"Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes," the exact time measured in a year.

"Remember the love.. Oh, you've got to you've got to remember the love. Remember the love. You know the love is a gift from up above," sang soloist Kali Clougherty. "Remember the love. Share love, give love, spray love, measure your life. Measure your life in looooooovvveee!"

In the audience, viewers at home saw reactions of celebrities, who were obviously moved: Broadway star Nathan Lane was smiling broadly. "Roseanne" star Laurie Metcalfe was choking back tears. Comedian Tina Fey clapped wildly.

The Tony award included a $10,000 prize for the theater program.

Clougherty, as per posts on her Twitter account, is apparently headed into her first year at Elon University, a liberal arts college in North Carolina.

She tweeted later that Sunday's performance was "a dream come true."