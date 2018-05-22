NSHAQ: Google thought basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal was in this boy band.

Google accidentally listed Shaquille O'Neal as the fifth member of musical boy band *NSYNC, replacing baritone Joey Fatone with the NBA legend, who played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, when people searched for the group.
O'Neal won NBA titles with the Lakers and Heat.
Justin Timberlake, one of the group's artists, changed up one of their album covers in a social media post to highlight Shaq's presence.
*NSYNC member Lance Bass and Fatone also took to social media about the Google mess up, which has since been corrected.
Bass spoke to TMZ Sports about it, and here's what he had to say:
"A lot of people don't know, Shaquille had a big hand in starting our career," Bass said. "We lived in Orlando and our first place that we recorded at was his house. All of our first demos and first songs were all from Shaq's house. So yeah, he had a hand in creating us. Maybe that's why it's on Google."
That house was put on the market last week for $28 million.
