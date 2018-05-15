Justin Timberlake gives Orlando grandmother the best-ever Mother's Day gift

Easter was already special for Bette Maloney, a Justin Timberlake superfan from Orlando.

Maloney's granddaughters surprised her with tickets tucked inside her Easter basket to Timberlake's May 14 Man of the Woods Tour concert at Orlando's Amway Center.

Maloney, 88, wept tears of joy in a video and story that went viral in April.

Another fan posted a comment on her granddaughter's Instagram post at the time urging the pop singer to do what so many who read the story had hoped: "Take a selfie with her, Justin Timberlake, please!"

Timberlake did one better.

The pop superstar invited Maloney, affectionately nicknamed Nammie by her granddaughters Sarah and Elizabeth Watson, backstage Monday night before he performed his 28-song set, which featured many of his hits like "Cry Me a River," "Suit & Tie" and "SexyBack."

"Do you think Jessica (Biel) would mind if I gave you a kiss?," a smiling Maloney asked Timberlake while they were backstage.





Timberlake, 37, assured the happy grandma his actress wife wouldn't mind.

Emboldened, Maloney asked if he'd kiss her on her cheek.

Timberlake quipped, "What's going on here? I'm being hustled!"

Then he obliged. Man of the Woods Tour videographer Mark Nguyen captured the meeting on video, WESH 2 News reported.





Afterward, Timberlake mentioned her from the stage during the show.

"I want to give a special shout-out," Timberlake began as he paced the arena stage to cheers. "There is a pretty little lady that ended up on the news here by the name of Nammie. She is 88 and I met her earlier tonight. Where is she? Wherever you are in the audience tonight, thank you. I love you!"

Maloney's granddaughters took to social media to thank the performer.

"Thank you @justintimberlake for being so sweet and kind to our dear Nammie. You have set the bar impossibly high to ever top this Mother’s Day ... BEST NIGHT EVER," Sarah Watson posted on her Instagram, with video from the stage.

Another fan responded: "This is beautiful. I cried. I know that must have made her so happy. Nothing like seeing your grandmother happy!"