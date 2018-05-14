Drake was on a giving spree when he was last in Miami. Now he's making the money back

Drake's going out on tour.

The platinum-selling artist announced the Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour, which has two Miami dates at AmericanAirlines Arena, Sept. 21 and 22.

Drake (real name: Aubrey Drake Graham) will be joined by his “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos on this North American, 41 date outing, produced by Live Nation.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

The tour, which kicks off July 26 in Salt Lake City, follows the release of Drake’s hit single "God’s Plan.”

In February, the Canadian superstar was in Miami, shooting part of the video for the single at various spots around town including Miami Senior High School, when he donated $25,000 as well as uniforms, and the University of Miami, and surprising a student with a $50,000 scholarship.

The "Nice for What" rapper wasn't done: He also dropped off a $50,000 check to the Lotus House shelter and gave away free groceries at a Sabor Tropical supermarket in Miami Beach.

"The budget for this video was $996,631.90," read the opening credit of the video. "We gave it all away."

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday.