Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union want to pay for your movie ticket

Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, are inviting you to a free movie for Mother's Day.
The couple reserved two big screens at AMC Aventura 24 for Sunday's 4:15 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. showings of Union's new blockbuster, "Breaking In."
"1st come 1st serve!" Union posted on Twitter. "Just tell em "The Wades sent me!" Happy Mother's Day! #payitforward."
In the film, which debuted Friday, Union stars as a mom who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage.
The movie theater is at the Aventura Mall at 19501 Biscayne Blvd.
