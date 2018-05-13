From left, Jasmine (Ajiona Alexus) and mom Shaun (Gabrielle Union) in the film, "Breaking In." (Paul Sarkis/Universal Studios)
From left, Jasmine (Ajiona Alexus) and mom Shaun (Gabrielle Union) in the film, "Breaking In." (Paul Sarkis/Universal Studios)
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union want to pay for your movie ticket

By Monique O. Madan

May 13, 2018 03:12 PM

Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, are inviting you to a free movie for Mother's Day.

The couple reserved two big screens at AMC Aventura 24 for Sunday's 4:15 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. showings of Union's new blockbuster, "Breaking In."

"1st come 1st serve!" Union posted on Twitter. "Just tell em "The Wades sent me!" Happy Mother's Day! ."

In the film, which debuted Friday, Union stars as a mom who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage.

The movie theater is at the Aventura Mall at 19501 Biscayne Blvd.

