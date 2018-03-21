Maluma on the beach in a red swimsuit is everything we ever wanted from Spring Break

Stop reading the horrific news story of the day.
Cease scrolling the top headlines or what’s trending.
To improve your outlook, you need only scan Maluma’s social media. You will thank us over at Miami.com later.
The Latin pop star was at the beach (Miami Beach) and documented his day.
Never miss a local story.
“Playita?” read the caption. “A little beach?”
According to El Nuevo Herald, he wasn’t enjoying the sun and surf solo, but with fellow pop star Prince Royce. The “Deja Vu” singer was a little more covered up, in a hat, sunglasses and bandanna, dancing with a pineapple drink.
OK, whatever works.
Back to Maluma.
Wearing red swim trunks, a towel and a smile, Maluma could be the new spokesman for the tourist board. Though we doubt he needs the money.
The “Trap” singer, 24, is raking it in these days, topping the charts, and nabbing the views for his new video, “El Prestamo.”
The Colombian and obvious fitness enthusiast plays Miami on his FAME tour at AmericanAirlines Arena May 19.
We can hardly wait for him to go to the beach again.
The Latin trap singer is a busy man, heading to the FIFA World Cup in Russia, which starts up June 14.
He’ll perform the Spanish language version of the Coca-Cola anthem “Colors” this summer during the mega soccer event and gave fans a sneak peek last week at Faena Theatre in Miami Beach. Coca-Cola is the longtime official sponsor of the World Cup and livestreamed the event.
The soda company unveiled the first version of the single sung in English by Miramar native Jason Derulo last week. Lyrics include: “Oh, what a feeling. Look what we’ve overcome. Oh, I’m gonna wave-a-wave my flag. And count all the reasons. We are the champions. There ain’t no turning, turning back…Oh, can’t you taste the feeling…Hands up for your colors!”
Apparently, Maluma’s living the dream. Billboard reports that the native Colombian, 24, always fantasized about going to the World Cup, not as a singer but a soccer player.
During a live Q&A with Billboard at the snazzy venue, Maluma said if he had to build a soccer team it would consist of Carlos Vives, his “Trap” collaborator Shakira, Marc Anthony and Juanes.
He also performed some of his other hits including “Felices Los 4″ and his latest single, “El Prestamo,” whose sexy video was shot in Miami.
Comments