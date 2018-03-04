More Videos

Anatomy of a Scene | 'Red Sparrow'

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham

Fahrenheit 451 (2018)

Actor Will Smith helps high school senior with 'promposal'

Barry Manilow: 'I Made It Through the Rain'

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Violin, percussion … and ping-pong?

Anatomy of a Scene: 'Black Panther'

Barack Obama and artist trade jokes during unveiling of portrait

The 2018 Herald Hunt returns to Miami’s Museum Park

Participants scoured Museum Park on Sunday in downtown Miami for clues as they participated in the 2018 Herald Hunt.
Entertainment

A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin. The installation was created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plastic Jesus is best known for his work showcasing the underbelly of the entertainment industry, while Monroe is known for his naked Donald Trump statues. The sculpture appeared at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, near the Dolby Theater, where the Academy Awards are held.

Entertainment

Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury's classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and "firemen" burn books, Jordan plays Guy Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer and with his "mentor", played by Shannon. Premieres Spring 2018 on HBO.

People

Hilton Head Christian Academy senior Andrew Mooney enlisted the help of actor Will Smith for a 'promposal' to his girlfriend Ashley Elder. Mooney wouldn't say he wouldn’t say much about how he ran into the actor, other than to say his dad works in the film production industry and he took advantage of the moment to ask the celeb to be part of a “promposal” video.

People

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 Crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018.

World

Two U.S. national table tennis champions play each other — at the New York Philharmonic. The unique performance uses sounds from an intense match alongside a full symphony orchestra.

People

The National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on February 12, 2018. Barack Obama's portrait was painted by Kehinde Wiley - an artist best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African-Americans. Barack Obama shared a tidbit about Wiley's "initial impulse" for the work with Wiley later joking back, "So how do you explain that a lot of that is just simply not true?"

People

Canadian rapper Drake paid a visit to Miami Senior High, Florida, on February 5, to shoot a music video. The hip-hop star dropped by the high school to film the video for his latest release, God’s Plan. According to reports, the star also donated $25,000 to the school.