The 2018 Herald Hunt returns to Miami’s Museum Park

A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin. The installation was created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plastic Jesus is best known for his work showcasing the underbelly of the entertainment industry, while Monroe is known for his naked Donald Trump statues. The sculpture appeared at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, near the Dolby Theater, where the Academy Awards are held.