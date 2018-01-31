In this July 28, 1978, file pool photo, Ted Bundy mugs for the media after being informed of his indictment by a grand jury in Tallahassee, Fla. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on May 16, 2017, that Zac Efron will play Bundy in an upcoming biopic about the serial killer.
In this July 28, 1978, file pool photo, Ted Bundy mugs for the media after being informed of his indictment by a grand jury in Tallahassee, Fla. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on May 16, 2017, that Zac Efron will play Bundy in an upcoming biopic about the serial killer. Anonymous AP
In this July 28, 1978, file pool photo, Ted Bundy mugs for the media after being informed of his indictment by a grand jury in Tallahassee, Fla. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported on May 16, 2017, that Zac Efron will play Bundy in an upcoming biopic about the serial killer. Anonymous AP

Entertainment

‘Big Bang Theory’ star joins Zac Efron in Ted Bundy biopic

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

January 31, 2018 10:11 PM

Now this is getting interesting.

Zac Efron fans were intrigued when casting was announced for the upcoming biopic about Ted Bundy.

The “Baywatch” star will play the 1970s serial killer, who confessed to killing 30 young women and was executed in 1989 by the state of Florida. Shooting of the film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” has already started, as per Efron’s Instagram account.

 

#BugLife #behindthescenes

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, we heard another actor had joined: Jim Parsons, of “The Big Bang Theory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He’ll take on the role of Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor of the 1979 Miami trial that resulted in Bundy’s conviction of strangling Lisa Levy, 20, and Margaret Bowman, 21, in their beds in the Chi Omega house at Florida State University in Tallahassee in January 1978. The trial was moved to Miami because of frenzied publicity.

The movie is seen from the perspective of Bundy’s girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who initially did not believe he was guilty.

Bundy was first arrested in Utah in 1975, and managed to escape custody twice before he was finally arrested in Florida in 1978. For the homicides in the Sunshine State, he received three death sentences in two separate trials.

The Vermont native, aka “The Lady Killer,” was executed by electric chair at Florida State Prison in Starke on Jan. 24, 1989. He was 42.

 

Meet Ted. #behindthescenes

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

  Comments  