‘Big Bang Theory’ star joins Zac Efron in Ted Bundy biopic

Now this is getting interesting.
Zac Efron fans were intrigued when casting was announced for the upcoming biopic about Ted Bundy.
The “Baywatch” star will play the 1970s serial killer, who confessed to killing 30 young women and was executed in 1989 by the state of Florida. Shooting of the film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” has already started, as per Efron’s Instagram account.
On Wednesday, we heard another actor had joined: Jim Parsons, of “The Big Bang Theory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He’ll take on the role of Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor of the 1979 Miami trial that resulted in Bundy’s conviction of strangling Lisa Levy, 20, and Margaret Bowman, 21, in their beds in the Chi Omega house at Florida State University in Tallahassee in January 1978. The trial was moved to Miami because of frenzied publicity.
The movie is seen from the perspective of Bundy’s girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who initially did not believe he was guilty.
Bundy was first arrested in Utah in 1975, and managed to escape custody twice before he was finally arrested in Florida in 1978. For the homicides in the Sunshine State, he received three death sentences in two separate trials.
The Vermont native, aka “The Lady Killer,” was executed by electric chair at Florida State Prison in Starke on Jan. 24, 1989. He was 42.
