Camels on Calle Ocho? That’s normal for the Three Kings Parade.

Live camels walking down Calle Ocho. Minnie and Mickey Mouse riding on the back of a convertible. Internationally known performer Luis Fonsi, singer of the popular hit “Despacito,” waving at hordes of people gathered in the streets.
Never miss a local story.
These were only a few highlights of the 48th annual Three Kings Parade, which marched way through Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday.
The parade, which honors Three Kings’ Day and the Hispanic tradition of the Wise Men giving gifts to children, was sponsored by Univision 23 and also included marching bands, floats and singing groups.
Comments