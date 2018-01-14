Camels on Calle Ocho? That’s normal for the Three Kings Parade.

More Videos 2:27 James Franco's two (very public) sides Pause 1:54 Car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of California office 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:33 Owner shoots, kills man for breaking into his car, cops say 1:35 Josh Richardson on Heat’s 97-79 win over the Milwaukee Bucks 1:48 Paradise City Comic Con visits Miami 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 0:48 Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 1:22 FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 2:04 Three Kings Day Parade marches through Miami’s Little Havana Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Three Kings Day Parade marches through Miami’s Little Havana The annual Three Kings Parade marched its way through Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday, with “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi as its grand marshal. The annual Three Kings Parade marched its way through Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday, with “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi as its grand marshal. Gaston De Cardenas For the Miami Herald

The annual Three Kings Parade marched its way through Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday, with “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi as its grand marshal. Gaston De Cardenas For the Miami Herald