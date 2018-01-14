More Videos

Entertainment

Camels on Calle Ocho? That’s normal for the Three Kings Parade.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 14, 2018 05:47 PM

Live camels walking down Calle Ocho. Minnie and Mickey Mouse riding on the back of a convertible. Internationally known performer Luis Fonsi, singer of the popular hit “Despacito,” waving at hordes of people gathered in the streets.

GDC-514
Luis Fonsi, the grand marshal of the Three Kings Parade in Little Havana in Miami on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.
Gaston De Cardenas For el Nuevo Herald

These were only a few highlights of the 48th annual Three Kings Parade, which marched way through Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday.

The parade, which honors Three Kings’ Day and the Hispanic tradition of the Wise Men giving gifts to children, was sponsored by Univision 23 and also included marching bands, floats and singing groups.

