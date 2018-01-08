Lenny Kravitz is dating. And she’s kind of a secret

Lenny Kravitz
Sorry to break it to you, people. But Lenny Kravitz seems to be no longer single.

The singer’s been in bachelor mode a while so let’s congratulate him, OK?

Just last month, he told men’s fashion publication Mr Porter, “I’ve been, like, really, really single for the last few months. I’m keeping it that way,” he said. “I’m waiting to meet that person. I’m waiting for the soul partner, the wife.”

Could this be it? If so, that was quick.

TMZ has pics of the “All of My Life” hitmaker in his adopted hometown of Miami Sunday strolling along hand in hand with (drum roll, please) a model.

She’s Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Fialho. In one pic, she appears to be acclimating to Miami, drinking from a small colada coffee cup.

TMZ’s headline: “I got a new Latin lover and she’s hot.”

 

Happy new year! Don't forget to dream. Feliz Ano Novo! Não esqueça de sonhar

A post shared by Barbara Fialho (@barbarafialho1) on

Fiahlo is from Brazil and she’s 30. On her Instagram, the model mentions nothing about the relationship. Her only hint may have been a recent video of herself in a pink princess dress dancing around with the caption, “Don’t forget to dream.”

The gossip site reports the new couple met up with a group for lunch that included Boris Becker’s designer ex-wife, Barbara Becker.

