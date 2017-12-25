Cheers! This Hallmark Christmas movie drinking game can keep things merry

Cast members from '¿Qué Pasa, USA?’ are upset about new stage show

"¿Qué Pasa, USA?" cast members Manolo Villaverde and Ana Margarita Martínez talk about how they reacted after learning a new stage show based on their television show was being promoted with their image in Miami without their permission. Martínez said WPBT-2 has continued to trade on her image, improperly, as the original cast is ignored.