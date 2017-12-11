Giancarlo Stanton played in Miami — and not just on the baseball field

Giancarlo Stanton is leaving the Miami Marlins and we certainly will miss him as a player.

But we think the star outfielder, who is headed north to the New York Yankees, might miss us, too.

The 28-year-old L.A. native has had quite a run since he joined the Marlins in 2010, when the baseball team was called the Florida Marlins and he was known as Mike Stanton.

The homerun king wasn’t exactly known as a party guy like such basketball greats as Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, but he was known to get around (in a good way).

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

In November 2014, after signing a new 13-year, $325 million contract, his star began to rise, as did his profile.

Who would've thought this mullet headed kid from Sunland-Tujunga was going to be MVP one day.… https://t.co/EMckkLuhov — Giancarlo Stanton (@Giancarlo818) November 17, 2017

The following spring he appeared on the cover of glossy Ocean Drive magazine, talking about his bachelor status.

In September, there was more proof of his celebrity status: The baller, despite a wrist injury, became a brand ambassador for high end watch company TAG Heuer.

Tough gig, but someone had to do it: In January of the following year, when the 63rd annual Miss Universe pageant was held at Florida International University's auditorium, Stanton was one of the judges. The athlete later partied with Donald Trump at the real estate mogul turned president’s nearby resort, Trump National Doral.

In a Haute Living article later that year, he professed his love for Miami.

“Unlike a lot of other cities, there are a lot of places open late. It’s easy to find a place to go after a game when you just want to relax.”

As recently as last summer, the six-foot-six slugger was rubbing elbows with famous people such as “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay and singer Christina Milian during MLB All Star Week at Marlins Park.

Stanton apparently wanted to go out with a bang. In true South Beach fashion, the soon-to-be New Yorker partied with 2 Chainz on Saturday night at Rockwell nightclub’s Art Basel party, even getting up on stage and making moves with the rapper.

@giancarlo818 congrats bru !!! Dis right here called a #welfie word to mike will A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:03am PST

2 Chainz posted a pic of the two on Instagram with the caption, “congrats bro.”