South Florida is going to be cold this weekend — and Twitter thinks that’s funny

Florida cold isn’t like other people’s cold in the country.
Our blood is thinner, so give us a break.
Thanks to a cold front, temps could drop to the high 40s, low 50s by Saturday night. Brrr.
Broward declared a Cold Weather Emergency for Saturday and Sunday.
Never miss a local story.
So this is serious — and social media is having a field day.
We noticed the hashtag #floridacoldsnap was trending and found some amusing posts.
@MrsRamsReed in Tampa, wrote: “Apparently the 50s is a cold snap in Florida,” with laughing emojis.
Apparently the 50s is a cold snap in Florida— Mindee Reed (@MrsRamsReed) December 7, 2017
An out-of-town Twitter user with the handle mollysuek_ put up a gif of Justin Timberlake throwing side eye at the camera and complained: “Classic my life... going to florida during a cold snap.”
classic my life... going to florida during a cold snap. *~so pumped~* for these 60 degree temps....... pic.twitter.com/AryP2TJxZ2— Molly K (@mollysuek_) December 8, 2017
@mdeziel posted a gif of Jack Nicholson from the last scene of the horror classic “The Shining” when his character is frozen solid in the snow.
I often wear a beanie when I fly so I don’t have to worry about my hair. A woman in Florida just complemented my choice because of the cold snap.— Melanie Deziel (@mdeziel) December 4, 2017
It’s 78 degrees here. pic.twitter.com/QSi9mClaH6
And the kids might appreciate the Tweet from Central Florida resident @awesomephinatic: It’s a scene from the Disney hit “Frozen,” with Anna is walking around saying, “Cold, cold, cold.” The caption bemoans the “chilly 70 degrees.”
Also we've hit a cold snap here in central Florida as it's a chilly 70 degrees pic.twitter.com/7apPiNGDEM— RawViews_Stephen (@awesomephinatic) November 26, 2017
YouTube star Tim Tracker may have said it best in his tweet, written in letter format:
“Dear people not in Florida,
It’s going to get slightly chilly here in the next few days. I would like to apologize in advance for my complaints of “being cold”. It is most definitely way colder where you are, I have Florida blood and can’t handle it. I’m sorry.”
Dear people not in Florida,— Tim (@thetimtracker) December 8, 2017
It’s going to get slightly chilly here in the next few days. I would like to apologize in advance for my complaints of “being cold”. It is most definitely way colder where you are, I have Florida blood and can’t handle it. I’m sorry.
Tim
Comments