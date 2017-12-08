More Videos

    Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida.

Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida.
Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida. Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

Entertainment

South Florida is going to be cold this weekend — and Twitter thinks that’s funny

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

December 08, 2017 05:25 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Florida cold isn’t like other people’s cold in the country.

Our blood is thinner, so give us a break.

Thanks to a cold front, temps could drop to the high 40s, low 50s by Saturday night. Brrr.

Broward declared a Cold Weather Emergency for Saturday and Sunday.

So this is serious — and social media is having a field day.

We noticed the hashtag #floridacoldsnap was trending and found some amusing posts.

@MrsRamsReed in Tampa, wrote: “Apparently the 50s is a cold snap in Florida,” with laughing emojis.

An out-of-town Twitter user with the handle mollysuek_ put up a gif of Justin Timberlake throwing side eye at the camera and complained: “Classic my life... going to florida during a cold snap.”

@mdeziel posted a gif of Jack Nicholson from the last scene of the horror classic “The Shining” when his character is frozen solid in the snow.

And the kids might appreciate the Tweet from Central Florida resident @awesomephinatic: It’s a scene from the Disney hit “Frozen,” with Anna is walking around saying, “Cold, cold, cold.” The caption bemoans the “chilly 70 degrees.”

YouTube star Tim Tracker may have said it best in his tweet, written in letter format:

“Dear people not in Florida,

It’s going to get slightly chilly here in the next few days. I would like to apologize in advance for my complaints of “being cold”. It is most definitely way colder where you are, I have Florida blood and can’t handle it. I’m sorry.”

