Director Bryan Singer fighting sexual assault allegations — again

The Bryan Singer sex scandal has a South Florida connection.

On Monday, Twentieth Century Fox released a statement saying the director was no longer attached to the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The firing was due to Singer’s “unexpected availability,” as well as “family issues,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Singer released a statement of his own, saying that the reason for his dismissal was that he had some family issues with his mother and had to travel to see her from the set.

But something else is apparently amiss.

Singer, 52, just got sued. And his mother isn’t involved.

Filed Thursday in Seattle by Boca Raton lawyer Jeff Herman, the suit alleges Singer demanded sex acts from actor-model Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003 when the Washington State resident was 17, a minor.

Herman sent a copy of the suit to the Miami Herald, which details an alleged disturbing incident that occurred aboard a yacht party off the coast of Seattle.

The two guests were touring tech investor Lester Waters’ ship, and ended up in a room together where Singer “forced Cesar to the floor, shoved Cesar’s face against his crotch area and demanded Cesar perform oral sex on him. Bryan Singer pulled out his penis, smacked Cesar in the face with it and forced it into Cesar’s mouth. Cesar pleaded with him to stop, however he continued to force Cesar to perform oral sex, causing Cesar to choke.”

Despite his refusal and pleadings, the suit says the “Superman Returns” director then “pulled down Cesar’s pants and performed oral sex on Cesar,” then raped him.

A representative says in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Singer “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.”

The suit is proceeding.

Victim right’s lawyer Jeff Herman previously represented Michael Egan, who in 2014 filed a suit accusing Singer of sexual assault when the aspiring model was 17.

Egan later withdrew his claims and Herman dropped him as a client. The next year Egan was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. He was also sentenced to two years supervised release and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution to his victims.

Singer is fighting back. “The attorney behind this lawsuit is the same lawyer who represented Michael Egan, the convicted felon who sued Bryan Singer in 2014. In the end, Egan was forced to dismiss that case once the facts came out and his story completely fell apart,” the native New Yorker said in a statement. “Egan and his attorneys then found themselves as defendants in a malicious prosecution action brought by some of the individuals who Egan previously sued. In an apology to those individuals, Egan’s attorney acknowledged the claims that had been filed were ‘untrue and provably false.’”

“Notwithstanding his track record, this same lawyer is coming after Bryan again. We are confident that this case will turn out the same way the Egan case did. And once Bryan prevails, he will pursue his own claims for malicious prosecution.”