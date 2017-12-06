Why did David Cassidy cut his daughter out of his will?

David Cassidy was clear.
He didn’t want his only biological daughter, Katie, to get anything after his death.
The singer, who died in Fort Lauderdale last month of organ failure, had reportedly recently reconciled with the actress, but didn’t change the will.
In documents obtained by The Blast, the onetime “Partridge Family” star left his $150,000 in assets to son Beau Cassidy.
Never miss a local story.
In the papers drafted in 2004, Cassidy stated that he has two children, but “any references to his ‘child or children’ are only to Beau and NOT to Katie...It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy.”
Katie Cassidy has been successful in showbiz, known for her roles in TV’s “Arrow,”and “Supernatural,” and in such movies as “Monte Carlo,” alongside Selena Gomez. But back in 2004, when the will was drafted, she was not working steadily.
It is unclear what caused the rift between father and daughter, whose mother is model Sherry Williams, David’s ex. But it may have been that the two didn’t spend much quality time together. Katie was mostly raised by her stepfather, Williams’ husband, Richard Benedon.
Since his death, she has not posted anything on social media about her famous father. Beau posted a sweet snap that read: “I will always, always love you.”
Comments