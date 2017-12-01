What’s with the button Matt Lauer had under his desk?

Matt Lauer, we hardly know ya.
You always seemed like a pretty affable guy, and good journalist, all that.
Then we hear about … the sex toys as gifts, the indecent exposure, and the button.
Matt Lauer: “I am truly sorry”— GRANT J. KIDNEY (@GrantJKidney) November 30, 2017
Yeah, sorry for being caught with a super-villain button under his desk used to lock doors while full on rape sessions ensued. pic.twitter.com/UEjPw1pvKV
You know “the button” we are referring to — at the push of a finger, the door to his palatial office would close. And all sorts of things could happen in private.
Other NBC executives might have their desks outfitted this way as well, reports Variety in a lengthy exposé published Wednesday.
“His office was in a secluded space, and he had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up,” the story says. “This afforded him the assurance of privacy. It allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him, according to two women who were sexually harassed by Lauer.”
MATT LAUER & his— USA OVER PARTY (@michaelbeatty3) November 29, 2017
SECRET DOOR LOCK#NBC #TodayShow #Variety #MAGA pic.twitter.com/0aIUzueLgp
But why should TV executives be afforded such VIP treatment?
What are they doing that’s so private besides checking ratings, downsizing staff and booking talent?
I know everyone is talking about this door lock button, but Matt Lauer isn't the only per to have this button at NBC, it's something other execs have, including women NBC executives past/present. Not condoning it, but important to note that others have it/had it, including women. https://t.co/D767BWEnhA— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 29, 2017
Needless to say, social media is having a field day.
In a story by The Root about this very topic, a commenter with the username Yotsuba&Tochan said he/she, as a lawyer, found this lock situation odd.
“This is really weird to me. I’m an attorney, and I’ve worked in the offices of some of the biggest law firms in the US. We deal with some REALLY sensitive materials from our clients, and highly confidential teleconferences. I have literally never seen someone with a self-closing/locking button on their door.”
Yep. And if you’re an average cubicle drone you could not possibly know that this type of product exists.
NBC EXEC: okay, matt, you get one item from the sharper image catalog— lil kneeass (@jesseltaylor) November 29, 2017
LAUER: i want a button that lets me lock the door without getting up
NBC EXEC: uh...most people pick like a foot massager
LAUER: a foot massager that lets you trap women?
NBC EXEC: no, just a foot massager
So where and how would you get something like this?
According to DIY website LifeHacker.com, it’s pretty darned simple.
Go look on online shopping site Amazon, for example. The FPC-5046 Visionis eight-piece lock kit is just under $200 and includes a wireless receiver remote. Interestingly, there are no reviews for this product, which honestly looks a little complicated.
We also checked out this baby: The Haifuan Right Hand Electronic Keyless Code Door Lock. This thing attaches to the door handle and unlocks with a code, remote or mechanical key. This one is about $100 less than the Visionis, and appears way easier to install. Just sayin.’
