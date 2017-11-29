Hate daylight saving time? This Florida lawmaker does too, and is ready to change it

Greg Steube just got a whole new fan base.
Who is Greg Steube?
He is a Republican state senator representing the Sarasota area who hates changing his clocks for daylight saving time more than your average politician, reports Local 10.
The Bradenton-born lawmaker, 39, filed legislation Nov. 13 calling for the Sunshine State to be just like Arizona and Hawaii, which do not observe Daylight Savings Time, the practice of advancing clocks during summer months so that evening light lasts longer. Earlier this month, we gained an extra hour of sleep as we set clocks back. Some people have complained that changing clocks messes with their routine and that days seem shorter.
There is a lot of ranting on social media and even a Facebook page taking complaints.
Want more? A recent study published in the December issue of Journal of Experimental Criminology said that assault rates are higher on the Monday following the end of daylight saving time, compared with the next Monday. Conversely, in the spring, researchers observed a decrease in assault rates on the Monday following the start of daylight saving time, compared with the next Monday.
#DaylightSavings is a great time for a safety check. pic.twitter.com/VeKS4HuFCS— National Fire Alarm (@National_Alarm) November 14, 2017
The bill reads in part: “ Pursuant to 15 U.S.C. s. 260(a), this state 11 exempts itself and all of its political subdivisions from the 12 observance of daylight saving time, between 2 a.m. on the second 13 Sunday in March and 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November of 14 each calendar year, and the entire state and all of its 15 political subdivisions shall observe the standard time that is 16 otherwise applicable during that period.”
The bill now just needs to clear the Legislature and get approval from Gov. Rick Scott. If it passes, it would take effect Jan. 1, 2019, and Floridians would stay on standard time 24/7.
Now that would be something to celebrate on New Year’s Day. And we know some people who would buy Steube a drink.
