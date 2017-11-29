Dwyane Wade and LeBron James
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James Getty Images

Move over, LeBron and Dwyane. Your kids have got game.

By Madeleine Marr

November 29, 2017 05:00 PM

The apples don’t fall far from the tree with these kids.

Zaire Wade, the 15-year-old son of Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, has got moves.

Sports site Bleacher Report tweeted a video of Zaire “throwing down” over the weekend at dad’s office — the Cleveland Cavaliers court, the Quicken Loans Arena.

Zaire and Bronny, LeBron’s 13-year-old son, posed together for Wade on his Instagram.

 

If @kingjames & i are peanut butter & jelly!Then Bronny and Zaire are..????? #TheFuture #YoungKing #YoungFlash

The caption: @kingjames & i are peanut butter & jelly! Then Bronny and Zaire are..????? #TheFuture #YoungKing

Bronny, a middle schooler who plays in Akron, is also following in his famous dad’s (extremely large) footsteps. The kid has offers from Duke and Kentucky, reports Yahoo News.

Zaire is a sophomore in dad’s old city of Chicago, playing basketball at Mount Carmel High School along with his 15-year-old cousin, Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris.

Wade’s oldest son recently visited Michigan State, checking out opportunities.

In September, Wade agreed to join the Cavaliers in a one-year, $2.3 million deal, to many Miami Heat fans’ dismay.

