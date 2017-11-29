Move over, LeBron and Dwyane. Your kids have got game.

The apples don’t fall far from the tree with these kids.
Zaire Wade, the 15-year-old son of Dwyane Wade and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, has got moves.
Zaire Wade already throwing down on the Cavs court— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2017
(via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/EjCrJfR1Aj
Sports site Bleacher Report tweeted a video of Zaire “throwing down” over the weekend at dad’s office — the Cleveland Cavaliers court, the Quicken Loans Arena.
Zaire and Bronny, LeBron’s 13-year-old son, posed together for Wade on his Instagram.
The caption: @kingjames & i are peanut butter & jelly! Then Bronny and Zaire are..????? #TheFuture #YoungKing
Bronny, a middle schooler who plays in Akron, is also following in his famous dad’s (extremely large) footsteps. The kid has offers from Duke and Kentucky, reports Yahoo News.
Zaire is a sophomore in dad’s old city of Chicago, playing basketball at Mount Carmel High School along with his 15-year-old cousin, Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris.
Wade’s oldest son recently visited Michigan State, checking out opportunities.
In September, Wade agreed to join the Cavaliers in a one-year, $2.3 million deal, to many Miami Heat fans’ dismay.
