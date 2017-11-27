The ticket: Events in South Florida Dec. 1-3

Friday
FREE FIRST FRIDAYS LEESA RICHARDS
Miami singer-songwriter, who has performed with artists as diverse as Faith Hill, the Bee Gees, Kelly Clarkson and Gloria Estefan, and recorded with Barbra Streisand and Lenny Kravitz, takes the stage in support of her debut solo album, “Mother’s Child,” a rich blend of soulful ballads, rock and R&B.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday at Normandy Fountain, 71st Street and Normandy Drive, Miami Beach; www.kccproductions.com; free.
MIAMI COUNTRY THE MAVERICKS
Eclectic Grammy-winning band led by Cuban-American singer Raul Malo, whose rich voice is often compared to that of Roy Orbison, combines neo-country, Latin, lounge and rockabilly sounds. The group takes the stage in support of its ninth studio album, “Brand New Day.”
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $34.50-$67.50.
FLUFFYMANIA GABRIEL IGLESIAS
They call this San Diego comedian “Fluffy,” and when you see him, you'll know why — making fun of his weight is a big part of his act. But he’s been working to become more fit after being diagnosed with Type II Diabetes a few years ago and given two years to live. Lucky us!
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami; Ticketmaster; $45-$85.
Saturday
OLD-SCHOOL MEETS NEW RIPTIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Massive, two-day blowout features the best in modern pop-rock bands on Saturday (Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Joywave, Iration and Saint Motel) and classic-rock, R&B and funk acts on Sunday (Boyz II Men, KC & The Sunshine Band, Foreigner’s Lou Gramm, Salt-N-Pepa, Morris Day & The Time’s tribute to Prince, Loverboy, Shannon, Lime, Tito Puente Jr.).
Details: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach, Harbor Drive & A1A, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.riptidefest.com; $70, $110 two-day pass, VIP $250-$350.
HOLIDAY MASH-UP THE HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER
Enjoy this decidedly modern twist on Tchaikovsky’s classic score, featuring explosive choreography, dynamic dancers, an electric violinist and superstar rapper Kurtis Blow. It’s “a generous dose of contemporary spirit sure to heat up even the most restless and wintry of souls,” says The New York Times.
Details: 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $25-$75.
TODAY IS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2017 LEANN RIMES
Country sweetheart who in 1997 at age 14 became the youngest Grammy Award winner in history, winning Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “Blue,” helps celebrate the season on her annual holiday tour.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $44.50-$69.50.
LATIN LEGEND WILLY CHIRINO
Grammy-winning Cuban salsa singer brings his big band to his hometown Miami to help celebrate his new album, “Sigo Pa’ Lante.”
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $38-$254.
Sunday
FREE GOSPEL SUNDAYS MARTHA MUNIZZI
Grammy-nominated, Dove and Stellar Gospel Award-winning superstar known for her hit worship songs, “Because of Who You Are,” “Say the Name,” “Glorious” and “Excellent,” performs in support of her upcoming third CD, which was recorded live in Miami. Munizzi will be accompanied by the Miami Mass Choir, while ABC Local 10 evening news anchor Calvin Hughes returns to celebrate his 10th anniversary as host.
Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, check online for First-Access Passes.
VAL KILMER PRESENTS: CITIZEN TWAIN
The actor who completely nailed Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s epic 1991 biopic “The Doors” now sets his sights on the “First American,” writer and humorist Mark Twain. Kilmer will introduce the screening of his one-man play about Twain, a comedic and moving performance based on the life of the man born Samuel Clemens, followed by a Q&A session.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $30, $70 VIP with meet-and-greet.
Next Week
REUNITED THE GREAT XSCAPE TOUR
Atlanta female R&B vocal group that hit it big in the ‘90s with hits such as “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding” and “Who Can I Run To” are back together (bolstered by its reality TV show on Bravo). Also on the bill: Monica, Tamar Braxton, Zonnique and June’s Diary.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $44-$100.
25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR THE COLORS OF CHRISTMAS
Celebrate the magic of Christmas with a selection of holiday favorites by Peabo Bryson (“What You Won’t Do For Love,” “A Whole New World”), Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. (“Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” “Up, Up and Away”), “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard (“Superstar,” “I Need an Angel”) and Jody Watley (“Looking For a New Love,” “Real Love”).
Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $49.50-$128.50.
TOUR TWO PARAMORE
Grammy-winning pop-punk band led by singer Hayley Williams performs in support of its fifth album, “After Laughter,” which veers toward an ‘80s new-wave sound, and its hits “Told You So” and “Hard Times.” You’ll also hear fan faves “Still Into You,” “Ain’t It Fun,” “Misery Business,” “Decode” and “The Only Exception.” Show was rescheduled from Sept. 8; all tickets will be honored.
Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $55-$65.
GET JAZZED UP JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA
Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and trumpet master Wynton Marsalis leads a stellar, 15-piece orchestra through classics by swing-era legends such as Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Fletcher Henderson, plus holiday favorites.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $35-$115.
SKY TRAILS TOUR 2017 DAVID CROSBY & FRIENDS
Co-founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (he’s in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for both) will be joined by five exceptionally talented musical friends for an intimate evening of songs from Crosby’s latest album “Croz,” plus tracks from his upcoming release “Sky Trails.” Of course, you’ll also hear classics such as “Eight Miles High,” “Wooden Ships,” “Almost Cut My Hair,” “Déjà vu” and many more.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $47.45-$97.50.
free for all
CHOPIN FOR ALL
3 P.M. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Rising star Timothy Jones, 20-year-old winner of the 2017 Music Teachers National Association’s Piano Performance Competition, makes his South Florida debut, performing works by Bach, Mozart and, of course, Chopin; 3 p.m. Saturday at Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Dr., Coral Gables; www.chopin.org.
