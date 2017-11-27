In this May 30, 2014, file photo, Miami Heat guard Ray Allen gestures after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, in Miami. Retired NBA star Ray Allen believes he is a victim of "catfishing," and has asked a court to throw out a case where he is accused of stalking someone he met online. Allen filed an emergency motion in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday,Nov. 21, 2017, one day after Bryant Coleman told the court he is being stalked by the 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.
In this May 30, 2014, file photo, Miami Heat guard Ray Allen gestures after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, in Miami. Retired NBA star Ray Allen believes he is a victim of "catfishing," and has asked a court to throw out a case where he is accused of stalking someone he met online. Allen filed an emergency motion in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday,Nov. 21, 2017, one day after Bryant Coleman told the court he is being stalked by the 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. Lynne Sladky AP File Photo
In this May 30, 2014, file photo, Miami Heat guard Ray Allen gestures after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, in Miami. Retired NBA star Ray Allen believes he is a victim of "catfishing," and has asked a court to throw out a case where he is accused of stalking someone he met online. Allen filed an emergency motion in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday,Nov. 21, 2017, one day after Bryant Coleman told the court he is being stalked by the 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion. Lynne Sladky AP File Photo

Entertainment

Former Miami Heat star’s online catfishing saga gets weirder by the day

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

November 27, 2017 04:24 PM

We’ve heard weird stories involving athletes before but, wow, this one is out there.

Ray Allen is dealing with some heavy stuff right now. It’s a case of he said, he said. Or rather, he clicked, he clicked.

Last week, the former Miami Heat star player alleged he was a victim of “catfishing,” a modern term meaning someone communicates with you online with a fictional or wrong identity.

Allen filed an emergency motion in Orange County Circuit Court in Central Florida last Tuesday, seeking to quash the temporary injunction and dismiss the case made by Bryant K. Coleman, who alleges in court records that Allen is threatening him with menacing phone calls and that Allen’s “associates” are confronting him in public, according to TMZ Sports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allen’s Miami attorney, David Markus, said Monday that’s nonsense. Allen is the one being stalked, court documents say.

  

“He [Coleman] posted about Ray’s wife, Ray’s children, Ray’s dog, Ray’s homes, Ray’s wife’s restaurant, and numerous other personal items,” Allen’s motion says. “Coleman not only posted about these things, he would actually post while physically located inside Ray’s wife’s restaurant in Orlando. And he would make sure they knew it, tagging Ray and his wife on those posts.”

The court documents state the Coral Gables resident is “a community leader, both here in Miami and around the country. Ray also is a basketball legend, having recently retired from the National Basketball Association after playing for 18 years for a number of teams, including the Miami Heat. He is a 10-time All-Star and has won two NBA Championships. Unfortunately, Ray is the victim of ‘catfishing.’”

Allen and his wife run the Miami organic fast food restaurant Grown, with a location on South Dixie Highway near Dadeland mall. Earlier this year, they opened a second Grown — in a Walmart Supercenter in Orlando.

Coleman was granted a temporary restraining order against Allen.

  

On Monday, Allen filed a supplementary motion, obtained by The Miami Herald, seeking a court date “at the earliest date available … because of the harm that the false petition and resulting injunction are having on Ray Allen and his family with each date that the matter is not heard.”

More Videos

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 1:48

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

Pause
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark 0:15

Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods 2:28

Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods

  • Hard Rock Stadium debuts new food and drink options

    Miami Herald food writer Carlos Frias takes a culinary tour at Hard Rock Stadium, including Ray Allen's organic eatery Grown, local craft beer, and Shula Burger.

Hard Rock Stadium debuts new food and drink options

Miami Herald food writer Carlos Frias takes a culinary tour at Hard Rock Stadium, including Ray Allen's organic eatery Grown, local craft beer, and Shula Burger.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

According to the basketball star’s initial motion, Coleman assumed the identity of a number of “attractive women” for three years in order to reel in Allen, who is married to Shannon Allen. They have four children and Allen has a child from a previous relationship.

“Ray believed he was speaking with these women and communicated with them,’’ court records say. “Subsequently, the Plaintiff threatened to publicly reveal private information about Ray that he obtained during the period when Ray thought he was communicating with various women.’’

Markus told TMZ that Coleman is making everything up: “As with everything else related to Briant or Bryant Coleman, his petition for a restraining order was filled with lies, falsehoods and fantasies,” he said. “He is a seriously deranged individual who Ray Allen has never met, never spoken with directly or threatened in any way. Coleman is the stalker here who is obsessed with Ray.”

Allen may want to stay off the Internet. Back in 2009, he was forced to close down his Twitter account after an offensive since deleted tweet emerged. Allen claimed he was hacked.

So @sugarray20 went to @greenrayn20, just like that

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 1:48

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

Pause
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark 0:15

Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods 2:28

Man brazenly fills pants with stolen goods

  • ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

    ICA Miami is about to make its big debut in the Design District. Philanthropist Norman Braman and his wife, Irma, talk about the importance of giving back to a city they have called home since 1969 and the desire to establish a contemporary art museum that is free to the public.

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

View More Video