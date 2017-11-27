He’s engaged. So Prince Harry’s days of naked billiards are over. Right?

More Videos 1:48 ICA Miami is about to make its big debut Pause 0:15 Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark 2:07 Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 1:31 Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 0:28 Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75 0:39 Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:10 Recapping the 2017 hurricane season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers/McClatchy

