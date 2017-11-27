More Videos

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 1:48

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

Pause
Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark 0:15

Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75 0:28

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 1:10

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

    Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018.

Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers/McClatchy
Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers/McClatchy

Entertainment

He’s engaged. So Prince Harry’s days of naked billiards are over. Right?

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

November 27, 2017 02:42 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

What a ride.

Prince Harry’s days of being a bachelor are over, now that he announced his engagement to Meghan Markle.

We’re not sure Princess Diana and Prince’s Philip youngest son will miss that time of his life, or maybe he will.

Because Harry definitely knows how to have a good time (there’s proof).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

We look back fondly on some of his wilder moments, which include a trip to (naturally) Miami Beach.

In May 2014, around two years before he met the “Suits” actress, the then 29-year-old royal arrived in Miami Beach to attend the bachelor party of nightclub owner Guy Pelly. The mates had quite a time at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.

Along with an entourage of 13, Harry, who had recently split with Cressida Bonas, munched on signature dishes at Hakkasan restaurant and later partied at LIV nightclub. He behaved well and was very low key, for the most part.

Miami Herald gossip columnist Lesley Abravanel was there and took in the scene.

Low key is not how you would describe the prince’s infamous trip to Las Vegas in August 2012, when he decided to play strip billiards at his suite at The Encore at Wynn.

The fifth in line to the British throne was in Sin City with a bunch of friends, and eventually met up with some fellow tourists, including some scantily clad females). TMZ got pics.

“We kissed, he was naked at the time, and pretty open,” fellow partier Carrie Reichert told UK’s The Mirror, adding that alcohol was a factor. “He was a gentleman, but he was so wasted. The alcohol affected him.”

Royal watchers blamed it on the alcohol the year before when Harry was in Croatia, dancing at the edge of a pool and eventually slipping and diving in.

We’ll miss those days.

More Videos

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 1:48

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

Pause
Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark 0:15

Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75 0:28

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 1:10

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season

  • Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

    Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

UK Pool via AP

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut 1:48

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

Pause
Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark 0:15

Video catches man shooting a hammerhead shark

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75 0:28

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 1:10

Recapping the 2017 hurricane season

  • ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

    ICA Miami is about to make its big debut in the Design District. Philanthropist Norman Braman and his wife, Irma, talk about the importance of giving back to a city they have called home since 1969 and the desire to establish a contemporary art museum that is free to the public.

ICA Miami is about to make its big debut

View More Video