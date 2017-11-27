He’s engaged. So Prince Harry’s days of naked billiards are over. Right?

What a ride.
Prince Harry’s days of being a bachelor are over, now that he announced his engagement to Meghan Markle.
We’re not sure Princess Diana and Prince’s Philip youngest son will miss that time of his life, or maybe he will.
Because Harry definitely knows how to have a good time (there’s proof).
We look back fondly on some of his wilder moments, which include a trip to (naturally) Miami Beach.
In May 2014, around two years before he met the “Suits” actress, the then 29-year-old royal arrived in Miami Beach to attend the bachelor party of nightclub owner Guy Pelly. The mates had quite a time at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.
Along with an entourage of 13, Harry, who had recently split with Cressida Bonas, munched on signature dishes at Hakkasan restaurant and later partied at LIV nightclub. He behaved well and was very low key, for the most part.
Miami Herald gossip columnist Lesley Abravanel was there and took in the scene.
Low key is not how you would describe the prince’s infamous trip to Las Vegas in August 2012, when he decided to play strip billiards at his suite at The Encore at Wynn.
The fifth in line to the British throne was in Sin City with a bunch of friends, and eventually met up with some fellow tourists, including some scantily clad females). TMZ got pics.
“We kissed, he was naked at the time, and pretty open,” fellow partier Carrie Reichert told UK’s The Mirror, adding that alcohol was a factor. “He was a gentleman, but he was so wasted. The alcohol affected him.”
Royal watchers blamed it on the alcohol the year before when Harry was in Croatia, dancing at the edge of a pool and eventually slipping and diving in.
We’ll miss those days.
