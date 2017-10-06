Want to help Puerto Rico? You can by going to this Marlins Park concert

Marlins Park will be the scene of excitement as well as a place of hope Oct. 14.
Some of the hottest acts in Latin entertainment will be taking the stage for “Somos Live!” a benefit concert helping those affected by disaster in Puerto Rico, South Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico.
The lineup includes Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Gente de Zona, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos, Alejandro Sanz and Daddy Yankee.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the main event beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Marlins.com/SOMOS and start at just $15. Thanks to Tickets.com and its outreach program, T.Cares, facility fees and service charges have been waived for this event.
“We wanted to host this once-in-a-lifetime event at Marlins Park to bring our local community together for a great cause,” said Marlins CEO Derek Jeter. “Many were impacted by the earthquake in Mexico and Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and great talents will unite on this special night to create lasting memories and raise funds that will help families recover and rebuild.”
In addition, there will be special live appearances throughout the night broadcast live from Los Angeles. Think JRod (Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez), Selena Gomez, Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Channing Tatum, Paris Jackson and a few Kardashians.
The benefit concert is made possible by the support of Banco Popular and Sprint; proceeds will be used to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to the areas affected by recent natural disasters benefiting charities including American Red Cross, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity International and United Way of Miami-Dade.
For more information, visit www.somosunavoz.com
