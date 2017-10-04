Gunman rented rooms at Vegas festival headlining Chance the Rapper — a week before

Was Chance the Rapper a target?
That’s what police want to find out.
On Wednesday, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters that Stephen Paddock had rented multiple rooms last month through Airbnb at The Ogden 21 story hotel in downtown Vegas. The dates he was there corresponded with “Life is Beautiful” music festival, which was held Sept. 22-24.
“This is all pre-conjecture,” said Lombardo, who added that investigators have recovered items and video from the hotel which overlooked the concert which also featured Muse, Lorde and Blink-182.
“Was he doing pre-surveillance? ” said the lawman. “We don’t know yet.”
“That investigation is ongoing,” Life is Beautiful organizer Justin Weniger told NBC News.
He added in a statement: “The Life is Beautiful Festival family is devastated by the horrific events that took place on Oct. 1 in our hometown of Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in our community, the victims, their families and the first responders.”
On Sunday at the Paddock, who is suspected of opening fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 people were and injuring hundreds of others from a suite at the Mandalay Bay.
